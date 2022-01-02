NJ raises minimum wage to $13 an hour on its way to $15

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s minimum wage rose to $13 an hour from $12 per hour on New Year’s Day.

The increase was part of a scheduled hike stemming from a 2019 bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed.

The legislation phases in a $15 an hour minimum wage, which will be reached by 2024.

The new $13 per hour wage doesn’t affect all workers, though.

Employers with fewer than six workers and seasonal businesses will increase their minimum wage to $11.90 an hour, up from $11.10. Farm workers will see their minimum wage go from $10.44 to $10.90 an hour. The minimum wage for tipped workers climbs from $4.13 to $5.13 an hour.