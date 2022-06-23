TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have marched on New Jersey’s Capitol to urge Gov. Phil Murphy to deny permits to any future project that involves the burning of fossil fuels.

Environmentalists listed a litany of proposed projects around the state that they want the governor to reject, including power plants and transport facilities for liquefied natural gas.

The Democratic governor did not see or hear Thursday’s protest because he was in Washington attending a White House meeting on offshore wind energy development.

Seventeen-year-old Rey Watson of Whitehouse Station says she came to the protest out of frustration that those in power are not doing enough to address climate change.

Environmentalists and environmental justice advocates gather at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 before marching to the state capitol a few blocks away, calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to deny permits to any future projects involving the burning of fossil fuels. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Environmentalists and environmental justice advocates gather at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 before marching to the state capitol a few blocks away, calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to deny permits to any future projects involving the burning of fossil fuels. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Environmentalists and environmental justice advocates march toward the New Jersey state capitol in Trenton, N.J. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to deny permits to any future projects involving the burning of fossil fuels. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Environmentalists and environmental justice advocates gather at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 before marching to the state capitol a few blocks away, calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to deny permits to any future projects involving the burning of fossil fuels. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Environmentalists and environmental justice advocates march toward the New Jersey state capitol in Trenton, N.J. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to deny permits to any future projects involving the burning of fossil fuels. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Environmentalists and environmental justice advocates march toward the New Jersey state capitol in Trenton, N.J. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to deny permits to any future projects involving the burning of fossil fuels. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)