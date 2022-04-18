FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey prison inmate is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of another inmate over the weekend.

Twenty-nine-year-old Evan Raczkiewicz of Bradley Beach is charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of 49-year-old Daniel Ferrara of Ocean Grove, Monmouth County prosecutors said Sunday. Prosecutors allege that Raczkiewicz struck Ferrara “multiple times” prior to his death.

Officials said the victim was found unresponsive in the kitchen area of the Monmouth County Correctional Institution shortly before 5:30 a.m. and died less than an hour later. It’s unclear whether the defendant has an attorney; a message couldn’t be left Sunday at a number listed for him.