Thousands in NJ wake up without power Monday after severe storms

Utility crews work as power outages continue across the tri-state area.

NEW JERSEY — Thousands of residents in New Jersey woke up still in the dark Monday after losing power amid Sunday night’s damaging wind and severe thunderstorms.

While the sun returned to the tri-state region early Monday, a Wind Advisory remained in effect until 6 p.m. as strong gusts were expected to continue through the day.

Here are the outages reported by local utility companies as of 8 a.m. Monday:

Jersey Central Power & Light: 1,895 customers without service, primarily in Monmouth, Middlesex, Morris and Sussex counties.

PSE&G New Jersey: 281 customers without power, spread across Somerset, Union, Mercer, Passaic, Essex and Camden counties.

Meanwhile, New York also saw some outages Monday morning:

Con Edison: 256 customers without service, primarily in Queens and in the Bronx.

PSEG Long Island: 58 customers without power.