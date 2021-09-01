NJ post office roof collapses, injuring 7, as rain from Ida batters state

KEARNY, NJ — A post office roof collapsed, injuring seven, as torrential rain and strong winds battered New Jersey on Wednesday night, National Weather Service officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were inside the building or how severe the injuries were.

Several roads in the area experienced significant flooding.

Tornado warnings were issued for parts of New Jersey and New York.

A flash flood emergency was issued for areas in northeast New Jersey and Staten Island, with several rescues underway due to significant rainfall.

Connect with PIX11 Online

