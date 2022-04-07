NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The New Jersey State Police have set up a command post after reports of a shooting at American Dream Mall, Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Thursday night.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and are praying for those impacted. The public is advised to stay away from the area at this time,” he wrote.

The state police also confirmed activity and advised people to avoid the area. According to officials, the shooting took place about 5:50 p.m. As of 8:17 p.m., it was determined there was not an “active shooter” situation ongoing

I was about to go to the American Dream mall for the first time ever and thought it was weird that no one else was there and all of the stores were closed. Turns out there is an active shooter inside😦 #shooting pic.twitter.com/wtVTqn6g1i — replyhazy👁 (@replyhazyy) April 7, 2022

“The mall is secure and troopers are in the process of safely removing patrons,” New Jersey State Police tweeted. “The American Dream will remain closed.”

One woman who was inside the mall tweeted about the incident, calling it the “scariest thing” that has ever happened to her. She wrote a man was shot in the chest twice, but officials did not confirm that information as of 7:17 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.