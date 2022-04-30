PARAMUS, N.J. (PIX11) — Police in New Jersey responded to a “physical altercation” at Westfield Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus Saturday afternoon.

Those involved in the altercation have since “left the area” and there is no “hazard” to the public, according to a tweet from the Paramus Police Department. Rumors of a shooting at the mall were false, police said.

Paramus police and detectives are investigating the incident. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.