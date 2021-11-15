NJ police officer admits having sex with underage girl

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PATERSON, N.J. — A New Jersey police officer has admitted to having sex with an underage girl and exchanging nude photos with her.

Mark Stinnard pleaded guilty Monday to endangering the welfare of a child. The 37-year-old former Pompton Lakes police officer admitted having a sexual relationship with the girl and requesting that she take nude photos and videos and send them to him.

The Passaic County prosecutor’s office’s investigation concluded the relationship occurred during Stinnard’s personal time and didn’t affect his employment as an officer.

Prosecutors are recommending five years’ probation and mandatory sex offender therapy.

Stinnard’s attorney says his client has taken responsibility and regrets his actions.