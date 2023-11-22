NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is turning to the public for help solving a 37-year-old cold case.

According to investigators, on the morning of Nov. 28, 1986, sanitation workers discovered the body of a newborn baby boy behind an apartment building on Cottage Street in South Orange, N.J. The body was reportedly wrapped in a towel and yellow table runner and then placed in a wicker picnic basket that was left on top of a trash can.

The baby weighed five pounds, and his umbilical cord was still attached.

Investigators are now releasing photographs of the blanket, table runner and basket, hoping someone will recognize them. The basket may have been purchased from a local store.

Detectives are now turning to new technology – DNA evidence and genetic databases – to try and identify the boy’s parents or any relatives.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with information on the case to call its tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or email HomicideTips@njecpo.org. Information can be kept confidential.