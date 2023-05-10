PASSAIC, N.J. (PIX11)–Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said officers responded to calls for shots fired near the Passaic train station at Van Houten Avenue and Lackawanna Plaza.

Officers responding to the scene reportedly located the suspect, surrounded him, and fired multiple shots to subdue him. He is being treated at an area hospital and is in non-life threatening condition.

Neighbors tell PIX11 News that the suspect lives in the neighborhood.

Mom Seryl Fiddle said her 13-year-old son spotted the suspect from their front window.

“He was wearing a winter coat with a hood and a backpack over his chest,” said Fiddle.

“And my son said, ‘Mom, he’s holding a gun.‘ So he came to call me. I kind of didn’t believe him. But he’s like, ‘Mom, I’m telling you, he has a gun. Come see.’ So then I went to go look and see what he’s talking about. That’s when I called 9-1-1.”

Mayor Lora said investigators are working to determine what may have motivated the shooting, but said the scene is secure and no police officers were injured.