NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A man accused of holding a woman hostage for months may have other victims, investigators said Tuesday.

James W. Parrillo Jr., 57, was arrested on Feb. 7 after the woman he’d allegedly kidnapped escaped and fled to a New Jersey gas station, officials said. As part of the investigation, authorities have reached out to law enforcement across jurisdictions to identify other people with information about Parrillo.

“Pick up the phone and call, completely anonymous, your identity will be protected, we just want to know if you have any information,” New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said.

Police charged Parrillo with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree strangulation and aggravated assault, third-degree criminal restraint, third-degree hindering apprehension, and fourth-degree obstruction and refusing to provide a DNA sample.

Officials have asked anyone with information on Parrillo to come forward. They noted he’s known to go by different names, including Brett Parker. Anyone with information has been asked to contact New Jersey State Police at 855-363-6548.