TRENTON, N.J. (PIX11) – In New Jersey, there’s a new path to obtaining a potentially life-saving drug known as Narcan.

“We really believe naloxone should be in every New Jersey medicine cabinet because it saves lives,” said State Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman. “What changes under this initiative is that individuals will be able to request and obtain naloxone at participating pharmacies for free without needing to provide a name or a reason … You don’t need a prescription, there’s no requirement to provide insurance. This is an anonymous and free program.”

Adelman said there have been special naloxone pharmacy giveaways in the past, but this program means people won’t have to wait for those special days to get it. The state says anyone age 14 and above can request it.

In his State of the State address, Gov. Phil Murphy said drug-related deaths are at their lowest statewide level since 2017.

“We know naloxone is an important tool in this battle to end the opioid epidemic, but there are many things that we are doing across government to end that epidemic,” said Adelman.

If you’re looking for help, you can call the ReachNJ 24/7 Addiction Helpline at 1-844-REACH-NJ, or 1-844-732-2465.