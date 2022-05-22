LONG BRANCH, NJ (PIX11) — Police enacted a curfew in Long Branch on Saturday after thousands flocked to a pop-up party, officials said.

Multiple fights broke out at the party, authorities said. Bottles and rocks were thrown. Police arrested 15 people: 11 adults and four juveniles.

Officers used a flash while breaking up the crowds of people, who were mostly in and around Pier Village, officials said. Most of the attendees had come to Long Branch by train and left peacefully when the curfew was announced.

One police vehicle was vandalized during the party, authorities said. There were no significant injuries or property damage reported.