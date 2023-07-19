NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Certain school supplies will be tax-free for 10 days in New Jersey starting near the end of August.

The sales tax holiday goes from Aug. 26 through Sept. 4. During that time, sales tax will be waived on supplies like textbooks, computers, art supplies, sports equipment and more.

The deal is not just for students. Anyone in New Jersey can take advantage of it if they are purchasing the items for non-business use. The deal applies to both in-store and online purchases.

Find a list of the eligible items during the sales tax holiday here.