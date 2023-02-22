EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — The building that houses a water park at New Jersey’s American Dream mall and entertainment complex is “unsafe,” a state official reportedly said Tuesday, forcing the park to remain closed days after a decorative helicopter fell into a pool and injured four people.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Community Affairs’ construction office told NJ.com that the building housing the DreamWorks Water Park is an “unsafe structure,” the outlet reported Tuesday.

That designation means that the park will remain closed for the time being, as officials continue to investigate conditions following the Sunday afternoon incident that left four people injured.

A decorative helicopter fell from the ceiling around 3 p.m., plummeting into a pool below, officials said.

Three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries, while a fourth went to a hospital for further care. The injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to an American Dream spokesperson.

“The safety of our guests is our highest priority,” a spokesperson said after the incident. “We will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident to ensure the park meets all safety regulations as required.”

The closure is not expected to impact operations at the rest of American Dream. State officials did not immediately respond to a request for further information from PIX11 News.