NJ officers carry ‘flame of hope’ torch for Special Olympics

JERSEY CITY — Officers with the Jersey City police department hit the streets early Friday covering major ground.

They ran alongside officers from other Hudson County police agencies, carrying the “flame of hope,” passing it on to their neighboring community.

It’s an annual statewide tradition where the torch ultimately makes its way to light the Opening Ceremony cauldron at the upcoming Special Olympics New Jersey Summer Games.

This is just one leg of 26 in a day-long run where 3,000 runners from over 400 police departments take the call to participate.

“To be able to run and know that you’re running for a purpose was really great for me,” Tawana Moody, JCPD Police Director, told PIX11.

When it’s all said and done — the runners will cover more than 750 miles on foot through 300 towns, raising not only thousands of dollars but awareness for a community often under represented.

“It just solidifies for me how much we need to not forget about them and take care of them and do what we have to do to make sure they succeed,” Det. Joe Cossolini of the Jersey City Police said.

Learn more about New Jersey special Olympics by logging on to their website.