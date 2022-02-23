TRENTON, N.J. (AP, PIX11) — As many as 186,000 homeowners and businesses in New Jersey began receiving certified letters this week informing them that lead has been detected in their water service lines.

The lines will be replaced over the next decade under a 2021 state law, according to the commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection.

Just how quickly the lines will be replaced isn’t clear. In the meantime, the letter being sent to households advises running cold water to flush out lead, among other steps.

The cost of replacement is likely to be distributed to utility ratepayers or homeowners. The law was enacted as a way to get a handle of the number of lead pipes in the state’s infrastructure and to remove the hazardous substance.

Earlier this month, Vice President Kamala Harris visited Newark and applauded the city’s efforts in replacing its lead water pipes. The city is now serving as a model for others as federal infrastructure funding is dispersed for similar projects nationwide.

“What they did here should be a shining example that it could be done and will be done,” she said.