NJ neighborhood evacuated as flood waters continue to rise days after Ida

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Parts of a New Jersey town were evacuated early Friday as flood waters continued to rise, two days after Ida first swept into the area, and it may get worse.

Due to Fairfield’s proximity to the Passaic River, 70% of the town is in a flood zone. The area is prone to flooding, but it’s never been to the point where evacuations were necessary.

Since around 2 a.m., police were helping residents in the area of Long Acres Road whose home were seeing rising flood waters.

Police confirmed that some homes were being evacuated in the area.

To make matters worse, the Passaic River was not even expected to crest until Friday night, according to the Fairfield Office of Emergency Management.

The town, which declared a state of emergency due to the storm, initially predicted the river would rise to over 22 feet by around 7 p.m. Friday.

However, a local outlet reported police later warned the river may actually rise to over 23 feet by 8 p.m.

At least 25 people have died in New Jersey since Ida slammed the region.

“The majority of these deaths were individuals who got caught in their vehicles by flooding and were overtaken by the water,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.

In Cranford, police estimated they rescued more than 350 people during and after the storm, which shut down nearly every road in the town.

In nearby Passaic, a 70-year-old man was killed after being swept away by flood waters and trapped under a car, Mayor Hector C. Lora had said.