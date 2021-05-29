NJ, nation’s gas prices hold steady for holiday weekend

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gas price is seen at a Mobil gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. Illinois motorists are paying the highest prices for gas of any state in the Midwest, according to AAA. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices remained steady in New Jersey and around the nation heading into the Memorial Day weekend, but drivers are paying more than $1 per gallon more than they were last year.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.05, down a penny from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.04, unchanged from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $1.96 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ ends its indoor mask mandate as it tries to boost vaccination rates

NJ pushes to get kids and teens vaccinated amid mask controversy

Weapon confiscated from 15-year-old near Paterson school

NJ Gov. Murphy talks easing mask restrictions, vaccinations, police reform

NJ lifts most indoor mask mandates

NJ updates mask policy

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter