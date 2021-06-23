NJ music teacher charged with sex assault of child under 13: officials

LYNDHURST, N.J. — A New Jersey music teacher has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13, prosecutors in Bergen County said Wednesday.

Police in Lyndhurst received information that Kearny resident Fernando Valladares, 57, had engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a child while in Lyndhurst. Bergen County’s SVU and Lyndhurst police investigated and found that Valladres had done this on multiple occasions while giving his victim music lessons.

Valladares was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He is being held in Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in court.