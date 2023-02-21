MONTCLAIR, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey movie theater wants viewers to BYOB, but the theater doesn’t mean beer.

Crying babies and nursing mothers are welcome at the Bring Your Own Baby matinee at The Clairidge in Montclair, according to the theater. The special matinee, held on the last Wednesday of each month, is meant to be welcoming to parents and other caregivers of babies.

“We’re all in the same boat. Sometimes you just need to get out of the house,” the theater said. “No babysitters required.”

At the special BYOB matinees, lights will be dimmed, but they won’t be turned off, according to the theater. Movie volume will also be moderated. Children under 5 can attend for free.

This Wednesday, “Maybe I Do” will be shown at the 10 a.m. BYOB event. Film titles for future BYOB matinees will be announced one week in advance.