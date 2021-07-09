Edward Mathews, 45, faces harassment, disorderly conduct and several other charges (Handout: Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office).

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — A white man captured on video calling his Black neighbors racist slurs and was arrested on harassment charges now faces weapons, stalking and drug charges.

Edward Mathews, 45, who was arrested earlier this week for bias intimidation of his neighbors, also faces two counts of criminal mischief and charges of possession of a weapon — a slingshot — for an unlawful purpose, possession and intent to distribute a controlled, dangerous substance, stalking, unlawful possession of a weapon and drug paraphernalia charges, according to Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

The additional charges come after a search was conducted at Mathews’ residence following a report that Mathews had used a BB gun to damage her and her daughter’s vehicles.

During the search, a slingshot, multiple ball bearings matching the objects used to damage the vehicles were found, according to officials.

Investigation revealed Mathews caused $2,350 in damage and also allegedly stalked one of the vehicle owners.

Psilocybin mushrooms, known for their hallucinogenic effect, were also found.

Investigation into Mathews began last Friday after a Mount Laurel resident filed a police complaint against him.

Shortly after that same day, an officer responded to the neighborhood and found Mathews in a verbal altercation with four other residents.

Mathews had been using racial slurs and was sent to his home in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, according to officials.

A six-minute video of the explosive interaction quickly went viral online. Over the course of the video, Matthews, 45, uses multiple racial slurs and calls a Black man a “monkey” and a “dumb, ignorant n—-r.”

The video linked to here contains racist and graphic language.

Before he left, Matthews shouted his address to the person filming and told anyone watching to come see him.

Protesters gathered at his home on Monday.

Following his arrest, Burlington officials said they were launching an independent investigation into what they called a “pattern of racial intimidation and hostility.”

As investigation continues, anyone with information and/or evidence of criminal conduct to contact us at tips@co.burlington.nj.us, or 609-265-5035.