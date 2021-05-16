NJ mother charged with murder in stabbing that killed 7-year-old son, injured 17-year-old son: officials

PATERSON, N.J. — The mother of a 7-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed and a 17-year-old who was hospitalized has been arrested and charged with murder, police in Paterson said Saturday night.

Police were called to a home on North Sixth Street for reports of a stabbing just after 7 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint statement.

Arriving officers found a 7-year-old and a 17-year-old with apparent stab wounds, according to the officials.

They rushed both victims to the hospital, where the child was pronounced dead. The teen was treated and released from the hospital, officials said.

Iris Tolentino, 46, the mother of the two boys, has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a law enforcement member.

An investigation revealed that the two boys were brothers and that Tolentino had stabbed them before she was able to be restrained prior to the arrival of the police. A third son, 15, was uninjured.

Once she was taken into custody, Tolentino was transported to a hospital for a mental health screening, where she was admitted under law enforcement supervision pending an evaluation. She will be processed after being discharged from the hospital.

The State will file a motion for pre-trial detention which will be held at a future date and time before a Superior Court Judge.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.