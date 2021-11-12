NJ mother arrested on child endangerment charges day after missing teen found safe

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — Jamie Moore, the mother of a New Jersey teen who disappeared and was found yesterday after nearly a month, was arrested Friday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The 39-year-old mother has been charged with two counts of second-degree child endangerment, and those charges include accusations of physical abuse and neglect.

Moore’s 14-year-old daughter — who was found in New York City Thursday nearly a month after her initial disappearance — and 3-year-old son were removed from her custody, according to the prosecutor’s office.

