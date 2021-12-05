NJ mom stabs 5-month-old daughter to death: police

PENNS GROVE, N.J. — A mother accused of fatally stabbing her infant daughter at a southern New Jersey apartment complex has been charged with murder, authorities said.

Penns Grove police responded to the Penns Grove Gardens complex around 11 p.m. Friday after someone called 911 about a disturbance there.

Salem County prosecutors said the officers found 26-year-old Kristhie Alcazar, of Penns Grove, and another person arguing. They also discovered the body of Alcazar’s 5-month-old daughter.

The child had stab wounds to her chest, and her death has been ruled a homicide. No other injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation.

It wasn’t known on Saturday if Alcazar has retained an attorney, and a motive for the stabbing remains under investigation.

