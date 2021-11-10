NJ mom arrested on murder charges in death of 8-month-old baby

Joshua Delgado and Ashley Roman (Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office)

NEW JERSEY — Police arrested a mom on murder charges in the death of her 8-month-old infant, officials said Wednesday.

Ashley Roman, 20, and Joshua Delgado, 22, were both taken into custody on Tuesday on murder charges, officials said.

Roman brought her baby to the hospital on Oct. 25, prosecutors said. She was joined by Delgado, who was not related to the child. The baby’s death was ruled a homicide on Oct. 25.

Delgado was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child and drug charges. Roman was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Both Roman and Delgado were in custody on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear what caused the death of the baby.

Another NJ mom was also arrested Tuesday on charges in the death of her baby and her daughter.

