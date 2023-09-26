NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The minimum wage in New Jersey will rise above $15 per hour next year, officials said.

Some employees will make $15.13 an hour starting in January 2024, an increase of $1, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Seasonal and agricultural workers won’t see the new rate for a few years. Seasonal and small business employers will start paying their workers $15 per hour in 2026, and agricultural employers have until 2027 to pay employees the new minimum wage, officials said.

In 2018, the hourly rate in the Garden State was $8.60.

“This is a proud moment for New Jersey as we prepare to become one of only a handful of states with a minimum wage above $15 an hour,” DOL Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.