Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated “Eras Tour” is coming to MetLife Stadium this Memorial Day weekend, however, the stadium has a warning for Swifities hoping to tailgate: don’t come without a ticket.

Concertgoers were reminded in a Twitter thread Wednesday that a valid concert ticket is required to access the venue’s parking lots. The advisory listed on the stadium’s website warns of traffic and safety concerns if large crowds show up, exceeding capacity.

“For the safety and enjoyment of all those who have tickets for these shows, we strongly encourage those without tickets not to come to MetLife Stadium on show days. Our parking lots will be at maximum capacity. Additional unauthorized crowds will create traffic and gridlock for everyone.”

Throughout “The Eras Tour” run, Taylor Swift fans across the country have flocked in masses to stand outside the stadium and sing along to her songs. In a viral Tiktok video, an estimated 20,000 fans stood in the Lincoln Financial Field parking lot in Philadelphia belting along during Swift’s May 12 performance.

Swift’s tour has three dates at the East Rutherford stadium starting Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28. Tickets for the exorbitant show are still costly, ranging from $1,700 to a whopping $124,000 on SeatGeek.

However, Taylor Swift fans can still snag tour merch at MetLife Stadium on Thursday despite not having a coveted ticket to this weekend’s shows, but may encounter long lines.