MARLTON, N.J. (PIX11) — The Mega Millions jackpot went unclaimed again in Tuesday’s drawing, pushing it close to the $1 billion mark, but one lucky ticket sold in New Jersey won the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The ticket, purchased at Canal’s Discount Liquor Mart on West Route 70 in Marlton, matched four of the five white balls, plus the gold Mega Ball, according to New Jersey Lottery officials. That makes the ticket good for a $10,000 payday.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing were: 25 – 29 – 33 – 41 – 44, with a gold Mega Ball number of 18.

Had the ticket matched all six numbers, it would have been good for the estimated $785 million jackpot. But the top prize went unclaimed once again, allowing it to continue growing. As of Wednesday morning, the estimated jackpot sat at an annuitized $940 million, or more than $483 million with the lump-sum option. That makes it the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The next drawing will be held Friday night at 11 p.m.

Mega Millions costs $2 per ticket to play. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.