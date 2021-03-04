NJ marks 1 year since first known COVID case

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New Jersey

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

NEW JERSEY — Thursday marked the anniversary of the first known and confirmed COVID-19 case in New Jersey.

On March 4, 2020 — just days after the first coronavirus case was diagnosed in New York — a 32-year-old man from Fort Lee tested positive for the virus.

At the time, Gov. Phil Murphy reassured residents the state would work aggressively to contain the virus. Now, more than a year into the pandemic, he reassured residents that things were improving in the state with the ongoing vaccination effort.

“One year ago today, the first confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in New Jersey,” Murphy said. “Today, the light of a new day is breaking on the horizon with over two million vaccines doses administered across our state.”

Just under a week after the first case in New Jersey was reported, the state had its first virus death. John Brennan, 69, worked in New York at the Yonkers Raceway and had a history of traveling between the two states.

The state’s second death was a woman in her 50s in Monmouth County and New Jersey’s third coronavirus death was a man in his 90s.

As of Thursday, more than 712,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in New Jersey and more than 21,000 have died.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Gov. Murphy signs bill requiring NJ schools to teach diversity, inclusion

Thursday marks one year since first COVID-19 case in NJ

Devils welcome fans back as NJ arenas, stadiums open with limited capacity

Prudential Center welcomes fans for Devils-Islanders

New Jersey to expand vaccine eligibility groups to essential workers, including pre-K to 12 educators

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

How independent pharmacies are helping the vaccination effort

Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive with sites giving shots 24 hours a day

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Ali, Frazier and the Fight of the Century 50 years later

Advocates call out heavy handed policing against juveniles

Split Senate votes to begin COVID-19 relief bill debate, right after they read all 628 pages aloud

Cold this weekend — but next weekend is WOW

House passes police reform bill, though Senate battle is just beginning

Hazlet's Hope Network gives hope to those with addiction problems