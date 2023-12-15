LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – Drew Delgado is a family man who’s as humble as they come.

“Just a guy that details cars, and that’s really it,” said Delgado. “I have a wife and two kids, that’s really it, just work.”

But he’s turned into a Santa Claus for his community, all by accident.

It all started one day at his local Walmart, where he shops several times a week. After he says he got pulled aside after self-checkout for a receipt check, he turned to social media.

“I decided to be a little bit spiteful and, like, ‘you know what, I did more work today at that store than the people that stopped me,” said Delgado.

He invited the world to a fake “Walmart Self Checkout Employee Christmas Party,” making light of the situation some customers find themselves in after going through self-checkout.

Hours later, he was shocked to see 10,000 people were interested, and that soon turned into nearly 50,000.

The big box store got wind of his event and reached out to him. Delgado said he suggested he turn the event into a parking lot toy drive, but he said Walmart wasn’t able to host.

“I told my wife about it. I didn’t want the party to end,” said Delgado. “I figured maybe we could do something good with this.”

Luckily, the leaders and volunteers at the Lacey Elks Lodge stepped up to host a drive-thru donation event on Friday night.

“It could be a hundred cars, it could be a thousand cars,” said Mark Niro, esquire of the Lodge. “Either way, we’re going to do the best we can.”

“All the years, I’ve been involved with many, many events here at the Lodge, I have never seen any one take off the way this one has,” said Rich Bard, former president of the New Jersey State Elks Association.

In case you were wondering, Delgado says his local Walmart will be donating a bin filled with toys. His toy drive will also help a local animal shelter.

“My upbringing wasn’t exactly white collar,” said Delgado, “so I can understand and level down with a lot of people that are struggling and, you know, just trying to help everybody that I can.”