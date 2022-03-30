JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man sentenced to life in prison three years ago for sexually assaulting and killing an 11-year-old girl in 2017 can ask for a new trial and revoke his guilty plea because police violated his rights while obtaining his confession, a state appeals court ruled.

NJ.com reports that Monday the state appeals court overturned 23-year-old Andreas Erazo’s sentence. It concluded that his confession was illegally obtained after the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office failed to read Erazo his Miranda rights before police questioned him for hours.

The prosecutor’s office said in a statement that they are planning to appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.

The girl’s mother had shouted “I hope you rot in jail” to Erazo during the court case.

PIX11 contributed tot this post.