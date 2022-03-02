HALEDON, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey man has been missing for a month as of Wednesday.

Felix DeJesus, a 41-year-old man from Haledon, was last seen on Feb. 2 in Paterson’s Westside Park, Haledon police officials said. Local police and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office are both working on the search for DeJesus.

He’s about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds, officials said. DeJesus has a large Puerto Rican flag tattoo on his chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org. People can also contact Haledon Police Captain George Guzman, Jr. at 973-790-4444.