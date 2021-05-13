NJ man who produced child porn of 2 infants gets 40-year term

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey man who produced photos of himself sexually abusing two infants has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.

Sebastien Attar will also be put on lifetime supervised release once he’s freed under the sentence imposed Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Brick man had pleaded guilty in June 2019 to two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of advertising child pornography.

Federal prosecutors have said Attar produced photos that showed him engaged in sexual acts with two children, one believed to be less than a month old and the other less than six months old.

