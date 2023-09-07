NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A New Jersey man wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman and a 4-month-old baby was apprehended in Ohio on Wednesday, authorities said.

Byron Jovel-Barquero, 20, allegedly attacked the woman while she was holding the child on Aug. 20, according to the US. Marshals Service. The child is in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, officials said. The woman’s injuries were unknown.

Jovel-Barquero fled to Toledo after the incident and was captured by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at a Toldeo home, authorities said. He was wanted by the Long Branch City Police Department for aggravated assault.

“The U.S. Marshals Service takes crimes against children very seriously, and it is our priority to find those responsible and bring them to justice,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

The relationship between the suspect and the victims was unclear. No other information about the incident was available.

The Long Branch Police Department could not immediately be reached Thursday.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.