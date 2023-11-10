NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A New Jersey man sought by the FBI in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has turned himself in to police, according to the FBI.

Police began their manhunt for Gregory Yetman, a former staff sergeant, on Wednesday after the FBI swarmed his home on Main Street in Helmetta. He was last seen scaling a fence, according to police.

Authorities released a photo showing him at the Capitol during the insurrection. He’s accused of storming the Capitol and spraying law enforcement with a large canister of pepper spray, according to authorities.

After two days of searching, FBI officials offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Yetman. He turned himself in to Monroe Township Police on Friday morning.

Yetman was a 12-year staff sergeant veteran at the time of the riot in 2021, a spokesperson for the New Jersey Army National Guard said. He was honorably discharged in March 2022, officials said.

The investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection is the Department of Justice’s largest-ever criminal probe, according to the FBI. Over 1,200 people have been charged over 34 months, officials said.

