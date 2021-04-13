NJ man arrested for multiple instances of slapping, grabbing women without consent: police

RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A Lyndhurst man has been arrested and charged with two counts of unwanted sexual contact in nearby Rutherford, police said.

The first instance reported took place at around 6:30 p.m. on April 8. A woman, 28, was jogging south on Carmita Avenue when a man in a dark, colored pick-up truck — later determined to be a Nissan Frontier without license plates — approached her from behind, police said. The man then leaned out the driver’s side window and slapped her on the buttocks before fleeing the scene.

If you observe a suspicious incident, please contact us immediately at 201-939-6000 Ext. 1 pic.twitter.com/wtZPND1wrF — Rutherford Police (@RutherfordPDNJ) April 12, 2021

Another instance was reported a day later when a woman, 35, was pushing a baby carriage north on Montross Avenue. The man approached her from behind, trying to make conversation. When the victim declined, he ran up and aggressively grabbed her genitals and buttocks, according to authorities, before the man then fled to his dark pickup truck and drove away.

Investigators used what they called “significant surveillance footage” and community input to locate Dennis Kwiecinski, 28, of Lyndhurst. They arrested him as he was leaving his residence on Tuesday and later levied charges against him.