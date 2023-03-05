JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A New Jersey man was shot and killed in Jersey City Saturday night, authorities said.

Tyreef Robinson, a 34-year-old Jersey City resident, was shot in the upper body near 2 Bergen Ave. around 10:15 p.m., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Additional information about the shooting wasn’t available from police.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tip line.