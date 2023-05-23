FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey man fired at another driver’s vehicle during a road rage dispute, authorities said.

Gerald Chapman, 39, of Somerset, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder stemming from a traffic dispute in Franklin Township on May 5, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. The incident happened in the area of Easton Avenue near the 287 ramp in Franklin Township around 4:50 p.m., authorities said.

A Franklin Township resident was driving northbound on Easton Avenue when Chapman attempted to merge his vehicle in front of the other driver’s vehicle, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. However, there was no room for Chapman’s vehicle to merge in, the other driver told police. Chapman allegedly became angered and slapped the passenger side mirror on the other vehicle.

“The victim subsequently exited the vehicle to check the mirror for damage. In doing so the suspect pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle, brandished a firearm, and fired two rounds in the direction of the victim striking the vehicle before fleeing the area,” the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

The victim reported the incident to the Franklin Township Police Department, which later identified Chapman as the driver who fired the shots, authorities said.

Chapman turned himself in to the Franklin Township Police Department on May 19. In addition to attempted murder, he was charged with possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.