NJ man set himself on fire, walked into convenience store: police

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A New Jersey man set himself on fire and then entered a gas station convenience store, starting small fires before he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

Atlantic City police said the 24-year-old Somers Point man doused himself with rubbing alcohol and used a lighter to set himself on fire before going into the store at the Gulf Gas Station just after midnight Friday.

Police said “multiple small fires” were started before the man went out. An attendant from the gas station used a fire extinguisher to put the flames out.

The man was taken to a hospital with what police called “serious, life-threatening injuries.”

