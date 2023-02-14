HACKENSACK, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey man was allegedly caught dragging an assault victim back to a home in Hackensack Sunday, authorities said.

Two police officers on patrol on Hudson Street witnessed 46-year-old Hackensack resident Omer Alvarado allegedly dragging a person down a driveway and behind a building around 7:30 a.m., according to the Hackensack Police Department.

“Investigation revealed that Alvarado assaulted the victim (who was known to him) and was dragging the victim back into a home after they had tried to escape the assault, when police intervened,” Hackensack Police Capt. Michael Antista said in a news release.

The officers chased after Alvarado and heard the victim yelling from behind a door, according to police. Alvarado was arrested and charged with simple assault and kidnapping.

The victim suffered minor injuries and didn’t require medical treatment, police said.