NJ man pleads guilty to pandemic-related unemployment fraud

BOSTON (AP) — A New Jersey man who, with the help of an alleged accomplice, submitted more than 100 fraudulent claims for federal COVID-19-related unemployment benefits that resulted in more than $1.2 million in payments has pleaded guilty.

Federal prosecutors said 39-year-old Omar Thompson, of Paterson, New Jersey, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Boston.

Prosecutors said Thompson had filed the claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance through the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance.

In some instances, Thompson recruited people from other states to apply for benefits in Massachusetts, submitted claims on their behalf, and then received kickbacks from them, according to prosecutors.