WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (PIX11) – Paul Marini is trying to make the most of his retirement. In between working at his local church and spending time with his wife and family, Marini spends a lot of his time on dialysis.

“Sometimes I come home and I’m in bed at 3 p.m. in the afternoon till midnight,” said Marini.

Marini, 65, was born with only one functioning kidney. Ever since his other kidney failed six years ago, he’s been on a waitlist to receive a new one.

“I still have a good quality of life. I have a good sense of humor. I do feel that my life is for a purpose,” said Marini. “I just want it to be a lot better and would love if someone out there would be kind enough to donate a kidney to me.”

Marini is one of 4,000 people in New Jersey waiting for an organ donation; nationwide, it’s 100,000.

“The need is real and the gap is huge,” said Kelly Bonventre of NJ Sharing Network. “There’s 100,000 people waiting, and the potential for somebody to be an organ donor is less than 1%.”

Out of those 100,000 people nationwide, 80% of them are waiting for a kidney.

“It is the most needed organ nationwide,” said Bonventre. “Unfortunately, in the state of New Jersey, the average wait for a kidney is three to five years.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, the number of organ transplants fell 18% nationwide when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

However, in the Garden State, a ray of hope is found. “The past four years, New Jerseyans have been very generous,” said Bonventre. “We have had four record-breaking years in a row at the network where we’ve had more organs transplanted and more donors than we’ve ever had before.”

NJ Sharing Network offers a monthly advocacy night that brings together people who have either received or are still waiting for an organ to support each other.

In the meantime, all Marini can do is wait and hope. On multiple occasions, he’s come close to receiving a kidney, but no luck. Still, he believes he’ll find his donor and encourages people to learn about becoming a donor, be it for him or someone else.

“I’m trying not to just, ‘woe is me.’ I’m trying to feel that even though I have this problem, this kidney failure, that I’m praying I can live a better quality of life,” said Marini.