An officer in Linden at the scene of an apparent murder-suicide on Feb. 19, 2023 (PIX11)

LINDEN, N.J. (PIX11) — A man killed his wife and two kids before shooting himself in the head in the family’s New Jersey home on Sunday morning, authorities said on Monday.

Krzysztof Nieroda, 41, called a family member to confess after he shot his wife, Justyna Nieroda, 41, and two children, Sebastian Nieroda, 14, and Natalie Nieorda, 13, in the Chatham Place home in Linden at 9:30 a.m., prosecutors said. After he spoke to the relative, he turned the gun on himself, police said.

The parents and the daughter were pronounced dead at the scene. The son died at the hospital.

Authorities found the gun in the shooter’s hand at the scene, officials said.

“In tragedies of this magnitude, there are no words that can heal, nor explanations that can serve to make sense of them to the public. Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of these victims and to the Linden community as a whole in the wake of this horrible event,” Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

Neighbors said the family lived in the area for more than a decade and were often seen walking the family dog around the neighborhood. The husband was an electrician and the wife was a beautician, residents said.

“It is difficult to find the words to describe the impact a tragedy like this has on our community, particularly for the families, our children and first responders,” Linden Police Chief David Hart said.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.