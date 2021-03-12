NJ man indicted for terroristic threats against Paterson police chief

PASSAIC, N.J. — A Clifton man has been indicted for sending threatening text messages that prosecutors called “terroristic” to the police chief of the city of Paterson, Passaic County officials said Thursday.

Stefan Keco, 29, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of terroristic threats for sending the messages to Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora, Passaic County Prosecutor Cmelia M. Valdes said in a statement..

Keco faces a maximum of five years in state prison if convicted for the threats, which are a third degree offense.

The state was granted a motion to keep Keco in jail until his trial. He’s scheduled for an arraignment conference before a judge on March 22.



The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Any inquiries may be directed to Passaic County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Vivian Khalil of the Bias Crimes Unit at (973) 862-377-4437 or vkhalil@passaiccountynj.org.