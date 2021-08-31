NJ man indicted for sexual abuse offenses against child: officials

Gilberto Lopez-Rodriguez NJ

Gilberto Lopez-Rodriguez was charged with various sexual offenses against a child in New Jersey, officials said. (Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office)

PATERSON, N.J. — A New Jersey man was charged with various sexual offenses against a child, officials said Tuesday.

Gilberto Lopez-Rodriguez, 43, was indicted on several counts of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal sexual contact and aggravated criminal sexual contact, according to Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. 

Officials said Lopez-Rodriguez carried out various sexual offenses against a child at multiple residences in Paterson from February 2014 to February 2015 and then again in January 2020. 

If convicted, he can face up to life in prison, according to authorities.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. 

