NJ man in custody following Jersey City standoff: police

JERSEY CITY — A man is in custody after engaging in a standoff following a robbery at a Jersey City bodega Tuesday, police said.

It all started when police in nearby North Bergan were investigating a man on Clinton Avenue in Jersey City. They were investigating him for stealing $1,500 in cash from a North Bergen bodega on April 9, carrying a tire iron for intimidation. He fled on foot and got into a Toyota Camry.

They tracked the man’s vehicle using surveillance after the car was reported stolen on April 8 and had a traffic summons at Clinton Avenue, where police from North Bergen were investigating.

They located the suspect, 43-year-old Larry Zarzuela of Lyndhurst, at around 9 a.m. The suspect was sleeping in his car. He got out, ran, then ran back to the car and locked the door.

During the standoff, the man was heard yelling “just shoot me! I don’t want to go back to jail, I have a gun in my lap,” according to the North Bergen police chief. No shots were fired.

Because the suspect barricaded himself in his vehicle, suggested he had a handgun, threatened for the police to shoot him and committed a robbery with a tire iron days earlier, the Jersey City Emergency Services Unit (ESU) was dispatched and arrived on scene. Jersey City Police Department Crisis Negotiators continued to speak with the suspect and after approximately 5 hours of negotiation were able to convince him to peacefully surrender, uninjured.

The man was taken into custody at 3:21 p.m. He will be charged with a count of robbery, weapons possession and receiving stolen property.