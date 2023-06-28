NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A New Jersey man will spend more than six years in prison for ordering a hit on a 14-year-old girl who was going to testify in his child pornography case, authorities said.

John Michael Musbach, 34, had pleaded guilty to paying a hitman around $20,000 to kill the teen, with who he was exchanging sexual photos and videos online when she was 13, according to Homeland Security Investigations.

A federal court judge sentenced Musbach to 78 months in prison on Tuesday, officials said.

“Musbach’s efforts to silence his victim shows the extreme length child predators will go to avoid paying for their heinous activities,” Homeland Security Investigations Newark Special Agent in Charge Ricky J. Patel said.

In 2015, Musbach began an inappropriate relationship with the New York girl before her parents found out and told the police, authorities said. The defendant was arrested in March 2016 on child pornography charges.

A few months later, prosecutors said Musbach paid 40 bitcoin, approximately $20,000 at the time, on a murder-for-hire website to keep the teen from testifying. The site eventually turned out to be a scam, authorities said.

In addition to prison, the defendant was also ordered to do three years of supervised release and fined $30,000, prosecutors said.