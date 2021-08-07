NJ man gets 7 years for stabbing 2 men at Jersey Shore

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POINT PLEASANT, N.J. — Authorities say a New Jersey man has been sentenced to seven years in prison in the stabbing of two New York men during a Labor Day beach brawl at the Jersey Shore last year.

The Ocean County prosecutor’s office said Friday that 19-year-old Juwan Roman of Newark was sentenced according to the terms of an earlier plea agreement.

He will be required to serve 85 percent of the term before being eligible for parole. Roman pleaded guilty in May to two counts of aggravated assault and a weapons offense.

Authorities said the 18- and 22-year-old victims from West Haverstraw, New York had multiple stab wounds but have since recovered.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ schools mask mandate: Teachers’ union backs, Republicans slam Murphy decision

Hoboken considers proposal to incentivize restaurants, bars to require vaccines for customers

NJ to mandate students wear masks in school this fall

Overturned truck blocks multiple lanes of I-80/I-95 near GWB

Protecting NJ mothers: First Lady Tammy Murphy talks Newborn Nurse Visitation Law

NJ businesses wait on more gudance regarding vaccination status enforcement

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter