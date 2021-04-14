NJ man charged with sexually assaulting child under the age of 13: officials

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office

CARLSTADT, N.J. — A New Jersey man was arrested and charged with sexual assault by sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13 among other accusations Wednesday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

The BCPO investigated along with police in Carlstadt after the office’s SVU received info that Marlon Mendoza-Salas, 30, engaged in sexual conduct with a child under the age of 16 on multiple occasions. They further revealed that he had engaged in sexual assault by sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13 and invaded the privacy of a child under the age of 16 on more than one occasion.

The investigation resulted in the April 9 arrest of Mendoza-Salas. He’s been chargged with sexual assault, child endangerment and two counts of invasion of privacy.

Mendoza-Salas is being held in Bergen County Jail in Hackensack pending his first court appearance.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Jersey City restaurant facing claims of racial double-standard for customers

NJ mom fights for experimental drug during ALS battle

NJ, White House shine light on maternal health disparities

Giants legend helps grant cancer patient's final wish

Small Business Spotlight: Mom's cooking gets the spotlight

Man in custody following Jersey City standoff following robbery

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter